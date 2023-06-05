Live
Tirumala temple receives Rs 109.99 cr through hundi
- 23.38 lakh pilgrims visit the temple in May month
- EO says 1.01 cr laddus were sold and 58.30 lakh devotees availed Annaprasadam in the month
Tirumala: Sri Venkateswara temple netted an income of Rs 109.99 crore in May through cash offering in the hundi while 23.38 lakh pilgrims had darshan in the month.
Disclosing the pilgrim details pertaining to May month, EO A V Dharma Reddy said 1.01 crore laddus were sold and 58.30 lakh devotees availed Annaprasadam, free food provided by the temple management to devotees in Tirumala.
As many as 11 lakh pilgrims observed tonsuring as a mark of devotion and fulfilment of their vows.
Compared to April month, the hundi income, the number of pilgrims who had darshan, sale of laddus, Annaprasadams and tonsure all have increased due to the summer rush reaching its peak in May and is expected to recede after the end of summer vacation
in June.