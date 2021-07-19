Tirumala: TTD to release August quota online today
The online quota of Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets for the month of August will be released on July 20 at 9 am.
Daily 5,000 tickets will be available on line for the devotees for advance booking of the darshan tickets online.
TTD requested devotees to note the release of darshan tickets to get them in advance for a planned pilgrimage and have assured darshan of Lord.
