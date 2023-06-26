Tirupati: 2nd phase works of Gangamma temple development begin

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy performed a special puja at Thathayya Gunta Gangamma Temple to mark the commencement of the second phase of development works of the temple here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the second phase of works to be estimated at Rs 16 crore including construction of mandapam which will have completely stone structure around the Garbhalayam, expanding the temple to cope with increasing rush.

TTD also agreed to provide Rs 4 crore for the development works of the temple. Earlier, the TTD provided Rs 3 crore for first phase works, he said. The first phase of the work was completed at a cost of Rs 8 crore reconstructing the Garbhalayam. The MLA said the second phase of development works are expected to be completed in seven months by the Endowments department which is executing the works. TTD also agreed to provide more funds if required for the completion of the work and other facilities. Temple chairman Katta Gopi Yadav, EO Muni Krishnaiah and corporators were present.