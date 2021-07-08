Tirupati: 3 held for murder

Tirupati : Gajulamandyam police arrested three accused including a minor boy in connection with a murder case on Thursday.

Speaking to media at Renigunta police station, DSP A Ramachandra said the accused identified as Sadasiva Kumar, Mohan Reddy and a minor boy had murdered T Jayaram, a resident of Annai Nagar in Renigunta on June 3.

Gajulamandyam police found the body lying at house sites venture near Kurakalva village and registered a case. A team led by Renigunta Rural CI Amarnath Reddy started investigation and cracked it, said the DSP and added that the prime accused Sadasiva Kumar had a rivalry over a woman issue with Jayaram for long time.

"Sadasiva hatched a plan to eliminate Jayaram along with his friends Mohan Reddy and a minor boy and made the victim to agree to join for taking liquor with them on that day.

They encouraged Jayaram to take the liquor heavily and killed him cruelly by beating him with a cement brick on his head," he said.

He said the police team arrested the three accused at Renigunta railway station and were remanded.