Tirupati: 46 red sanders logs recovered, four smugglers arrested

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested four smugglers in Talakona dense forests from where 46 red sanders logs were also recovered by the force.

Two task force teams led by Lingadhar and Vasu based on a tip off on the smugglers movement in the forest area of Talakona made a flash strike on a 50-member smugglers group coming from the deep forests carrying red sanders logs on their heads. The smugglers who were taken aback were forced to flee leaving behind the logs they were carrying.

The task forces teams along with the additional force arrived, unmindful of the risk, chased the smugglers and managed to nab four of them while others were able to escape.

DSP Venkataiah who went along with the additional force including RIs Bhaskar, Ramamurthy and FRO Prasad, said that in all 46 redsander logs left behind the smugglers were recovered in the intense search that ultimately led to the arrest of four smugglers.

He said the arrested smugglers who were from Javadumalai area of Tiruvannamalai district, TN were identified as Palanivel Venkatramana, 32, Kumaran Seetu,22, Babu Kalaiarasan,26 and Ramasami Annamalai,33.

Task Force SP Anjaneyulu lauded the personnel for the daring operation resulting in the arrest of four smugglers and recovery of 46 red sanders logs.