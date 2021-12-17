Tirupati: APJAC demands govt to release PRC report

Tirupati: As part of statewide agitation, the government employees under the banner of APJAC staged a dharna at RDO office on Thursday demanding the government to solve their pending problems and to release the PRC

report. They raised slogans against the government for being adamant and not solving their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, APJAC Tirupati chairman S Suresh Babu said the partial disclosure of PRC by chief secretary was not acceptable to employees and wanted the government to release the PRC to make it public for the employees to know all the details.

"The 14.85 percent fitment which was announced by CS recently was based on the Central government scale but the employees demanding more i.e. 55 percent, he said affirming that the employees agitation would continue

till the government accept all the 71 demands put forth by the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

APJAC general secretary D Nirmala, leaders Amar, Muthyala Reddy, Ashok Reddy and Pensioners Association leader Gopal and others were present.