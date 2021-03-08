Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy confident of winning 45 plus seats

Tirupati: City MLA and YSRCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy asserted that the party will win 45 plus seats in the Tirupati corporation elections against total 50 in the corporation.

The MLA during his hectic electioneering in the city on Sunday, speaking to media in Dwaraka Nagar (42nd Division) where he was leading a door-to-door campaign in support of party candidate N Sekhar Reddy, said, "the opposition more so the TDP is in disarray which was evident with the party able to field only 21 candidates making our task easy."

In the same breath, he said the party was sparing no efforts to see to win in all the 27 divisions except few, where polling will be held on Wednesday. It may be noted here that 22 YSRCP candidates were elected unanimously while election was stayed due to court orders in one division leaving 27 Divisions in the Corporation where polling will be held on Wednesday (March 10).

"In most of the divisions where TDP candidates are in the fray the fight is for namesake as the party fielded the candidates for identity sake,'' he said adding that Tirupati was a TDP stronghold but now the party is in shambles.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy growing popularity with the government able to fulfill almost all the election promises resulting in the fruits of slew of welfare schemes reaching the poor coupled with success of Volunteers system taking the administration to the door steps of people, there is big shift of urban people favouring YSRCP in the pilgrim city, he said reiterating that his part is all set to register a spectacular win in the civic election which no party has so far made.

Karunakar said a whopping 26,000 homeless poor families got house sites in the city while recent cabinet approval for purchase of land for house sites to 6,000 TTD employees going to be the game changer in the election exuding confidence on his party sweep in the corporation poll.

It is pertinent to note that TTD employees numbering about 18,000 including regular and outsourcing and 6,000 retired employees in the city (i.e 24,000 families), the major chunk of voters' will be able to impact the outcome of election.

Meanwhile, the electioneering in the pilgrim city reached fever fetch as the campaign would come to an end on Monday evening.