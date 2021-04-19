Tirupati: BJP demands action on poll irregularities

Tirupati: A delegation of BJP leaders including party state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajaykumar and others on Monday met Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu here to request him to take action on the complaints the parties leader made on April 10 to the police on the irregularities during the voting in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection on April 17.

Srinivas insisted for registration of cases based on the complaints of largescale voter impersonation and also for taking action on those who brought outsiders from various places to cast votes based on fake voter ID card and voter slips.

He said the police can initiate proceedings under Section 171 F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) of IPC or Section 171 D (Personation at an election).

According to Section 171 F, whoever commits the offence of undue influence or personation at an election shall be punished with imprisonment. Action can be taken against the offenders under the Representation of People Act 1951.

In the case of polling officer, an action can also be initiated under section 134 (Breach of official duty in connection with the elections), he explained.

The BJP leaders also complained against Pavithra Reddy, daughter of Srikalahasti YSRCP MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy for threatening the polling officer and police at the polling station in Thottambedu near Srikalahasti on April 17.

She also tried to attack those video graphing her warnings to election officials and also BJP activists some of whom sustained minor injuries, they said complaining to the SP that the followers of Kalahasti MLA continuing threatening of BJP activists and seeking his

intervention to ensure safety of BJP workers.

Party general secretary B Chengalrayulu, city president D Bhaskar, Telugu Mahila district president Pushpavathi and others were present.