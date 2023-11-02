Tirupati: Call to people to take AP forward

Tirupati : The State Formation Day celebrations are held in a grand manner at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, in which Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and others participated. The Deputy CM hoisted the national flag and took police salute on the occasion.

The Deputy CM recalled the contributions of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, whose sacrifices made the formation of AP State possible. He said that parents should educate their children which is the real wealth they could pass on to them. The State government has brought revolutionary changes in education and health sectors and also implementing several welfare schemes in the name of Navaratnalu for the benefit of various sections of the society, he added.

Congratulating the people on the occasion of State Formation Day, district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that after the united AP was divided into AP and Telangana in 2014, Telangana has become a revenue surplus State while AP was left with huge deficit. He recalled that after World War II, it was felt that Japan could not revive again. ‘But now it has become a powerful nation financially because of the hard work of the people and its successive governments. Now there is a need for everyone in AP to contribute their might in taking the State forward,’ he called upon the people.

The State government has been implementing several welfare programmes like Nadu Nedu through which schools and hospitals are being modernised, setting up of multipurpose facility godowns, Rythu Bharosa Kendras among other things and taking the development forward. The Collector felt that the country has tremendous youth power who can do wonders.

Joint Collector DK Balaji said that Potti Sriramulu made enormous contributions towards setting up of linguistic States. His 58 days fast paved way towards the formation of AP State with Telugu speaking people. At district police office, Additional SP Venkata Rao paid floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu. He said that everyone should strive towards the development of the State and protest the constitutional values.

Similar programme was also held at AP Red Sanders anti-smuggling task force office in which SP K Chakravarthy, DSPs Muralidhar and Chenchubabu, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and others participated. While offering tributes to Potti Sriramulu, the SP recalled his contributions which led to the formation of the state. BJP cultural wing convenor Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Tondamanati Subramanyam Reddy, Tirumalaiah, Padmanabhan, Vasu Swamy and others garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu and paid tributes.