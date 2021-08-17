Tirupati : Candle rally held over student's murder

Tirupati : Condemning the brutal murder of engineering student Ramya in Guntur district, members of the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya (APMS) along with student and youth federations affiliated to the CPI organised a candle rally near RTC bus stand on Monday.

They raised slogans against the government at Ambedkar statue for not properly implementing Disha Act in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, APMS State president Vijayalakshmi demanded that the government sternly punish Sasi Krishna, the accused in the murder case. She questioned both State and Central governments on what was the use of Nirbhaya and Disha Acts when girl students were being stabbed to death by maniacs. She strongly condemned the killing of an engineering student at Pedakakani in Guntur district on the Independence Day.

AIYF Chittoor district president Uday Kumar demanded that the government take appropriate measures to prevent crimes against women. He said the soul of Ramya would rest in peace only when Sasi Krishna was strictly punished.

He also demanded that the government provide an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family and government job to a family member.

APMS Chittoor district president Manjula, secretary Nadiya, leaders Prameela, Alimelu, Manemma, AIYF city president Ramakrishna, AISF city president Venkateswarlu and others were present.