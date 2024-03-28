Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy refutes allegations on campaign material

Tirupati : Chandragiri MLA and Ongole Lok Sabha YSRCP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy found fault with the ‘false propaganda’ on the campaign material found at a warehouse in Renigunta. In a clarification, he said that in view of the elections, the campaign material was purchased during October 2023 to March 14, 2024 from various companies by paying the GST also and stored at a warehouse.

All the material found there like placards, flags, hats, etc., are meant for daily use during the campaign by the state YSRCP. All the receipts and other details were submitted to the Election Commission. The details were also mentioned in the YSRCP official accounts. They will be distributed to the party cadres with the approval of ECI only. If any material aimed at luring the voters is found ECI can use its powers and seize the same, he said