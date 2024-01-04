Tirupati: Congress alleges funds’ misuse in construction of 2 choultries

Tirupati : Congress senior leader Dr Chinta Mohan welcomed former Congress leaders, who have deserted the party and joined other parties, back into the party fold, here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan alleged that the YSRCP, during its four-and-a-half-year rule, had ruined the State, adding that several leaders of the ruling party were not happy.

He stated that 33 YSRCP leaders were in touch with him, which indicates that many in the ruling party would return to the Congress. Chinta Mohan invited Dr Mysura Reddy and JC Diwakar Reddy, who were earlier in Congress, to join the party.

He said lot of changes are taking place in Andhra Pradesh and people are looking towards their party. Regarding YS Sharmila joining the Congress, he stated he will welcome her and wanted all the leaders to work together to bring back the Congress to power in AP.

Turning his gun on Tirupati Municipal Corporation, Dr Chinta Mohan said it is stinking with the corruption and it became synonymous to corruption. Alleging that large scale irregularities were taking place in the smart city works, he said that Rs 50 crore were spent on constructing a hotel near Kapila Theertham, which is not at all required in that place and it is only a waste of Central government funds.

Demanding the corporation authorities to explain the details and necessity of the hotel, Chinta Mohan said that he would write to the Centre seeking CBI probe, if the authorities fail to give a proper explanation. He also alleged misuse of funds in the construction of two choultries proposed by TTD near railway station.