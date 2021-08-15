Tirupati: Cops advised to update knowledge to prevent cybercrimes

Tirupati: Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu sought the public to be away from Internet as far as possible which can bring them unwanted problems.

At the concluding session of the two-day training and awareness programme on cyber crimes to the police staff organised at SV University on Saturday evening, he said police should update themselves on cybercrimes before spreading awareness among people.

He said people should be aware on how cyber criminals trap the gullible to protect themselves from getting cheated by them.

The entire police staff in the urban police district has been imparted two-day training through experts on cyber crimes. This will enable the staff to detect the trap laid by the cyber criminal immediately and they can immediately alert people.

He said the usage of Android mobiles by adults, children and daily labourers was rampant and thus it makes them vulnerable and provides scope for cyber criminals to deceive them.

He cautioned the people not to click on the unknown links that appear on smart phones as it would allow the criminals to steal mobile date and also money from bank accounts.

Additional SP Supraja, Disha DSP Rama Raju, CIs Siva Prasad Reddy (East), Siva Prasad (West), Chandrasekhar (Tirumala II Town), Subramanyam Reddy (cyber crime), Sudhakar Reddy (Tiruchanur) and other police staff were present.