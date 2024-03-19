Tirupati district administration gears up for elections

Tirupati: District Collector Dr G Lakshmishastated the district machinery is ready for the smooth conduct of general elections – 2024 and made all arrangements. Speaking to the media along with SP Krishnakanth Patel and Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra here on Monday, he said election code of conduct is already in vogue and it is mandatory for every political party and all candidates to adhere to it.

Lakshmisha said there are seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies in Tirupati district limits with an electorate of 17,94,733 as on March 16. This include 8,74,738 men voters and 9,19,817 women voters. In addition, the district has 178 transgender voters, 24,481 PWD (persons with disabilities) voters, 7,940 senior citizens aged 85 years and above and 287 NRI voters.

The Collector said the district has 36,162 young voters in the age group of 18-19 years, out of which 19,761 are male while 16,398 are female. 2,136 polling centres including six auxiliary booths were set up spreading over seven Assembly constituencies.

Significantly, Chandragiri has a highest number of 395 polling stations and two auxiliary stations followed by 304 in Sullurpet and 298 in Venkatagiri. Tirupati has 267 polling stations and four auxiliary stations. These polling stations were situated in 1,395 locations including rural and urban areas. He said that 13,243 poll staff were appointed which includes 20 percent reserve staff.

District SP Krishnakanth Patel said that there are 660 critical polling stations out of 2,130 polling stations where special focus will be laid. He said no vulnerable polling centres are identified in the district. Later, Collector Lakshmisha led an awareness rally in the city as part of SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities.