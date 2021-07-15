Tirupati: Ensure segregation of waste, civic chief tells residents

Tirupati: To ensure cent per cent segregation of waste at source, Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha inspected various areas in the temple city and interacted with shopkeepers and residents on Wednesday.

In his whirlwind tour at various places in the city including Railway Station, Koneti Katta, Nehru Veedhi, Group Theaters, Bandla Veedhi, Peddakapu Street Junction and Gandhi Road where he inspected dust bins kept outside the shops and found only one dust bin at most of the business points.

He asked the shop keepers to segregate wet and dry waste at their shop only before litter collection person take away and explained them how useful it is and also warned them of fines if they did not follow this.

He expressed his ire at the sanitary staff after noticing garbage piled up at various places and warned them to work with sincerity lest they will face stringent action and also changed the route map of each garbage carrying vehicle after studying the number of trips each vehicle made per day.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought the cooperation of public and shopkeepers to keep the city clean. RFO Jnana Sundaram, sanitary supervisor Sumathi along with inspectors and secretaries were present.