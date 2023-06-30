Tirupati: Former Srikalahasti MLA Naidu returns to TDP

Tirupati: Srikalahasti former MLA SCV Naidu has rejoined TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu at party state office in Mangalagiri on Thursday. TDP Srikalahasti in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Tirupati constituency president G Narasimha Yadav were also present. Inviting SCV into party fold, Chandrababu Naidu said that the party should win in the next elections which can be possible only if YSRCP is defeated by huge margins. He said that SCV along with followers in six constituencies will strengthen the party further.

Naidu made it clear that individuals or parties are not permanent but only the state and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should be dethroned. “I told Sudheer that with SCV’s entry the party strength has increased. TDP should win all seats, including Pulivendula in the next elections,” he said.

Sudheer Reddy said that SCV is a lucky star and a fatherly figure to him. His presence in the party will bring fortunes and Chandrababu Naidu will soon become chief minister.

He recalled that in the past when SCV was in TDP, Naidu became CM. Later, when he joined Congress, Y S Rajasekhar Reddy became CM and again when he switched to YSRCP, Jagan Mohan Reddy could take over as CM of the state. Sudheer made it clear that he will be available in Srikalahasti hereafter.

“I have changed and go around each and every village. My wife also will visit the mandals. All party cadres will work together for the party’s victory,” Sudheer maintained. SCV Naidu said that it was true that whichever party he joins, will come to power. He asked the party chief to allot party tickets by taking into consideration all aspects. If TDP will not win the next elections, YSRCP will not let the TDP leaders live, he felt.

It may be recalled here that he has been in YSRCP till now and was unhappy for being neglected in every aspect there. Though he expected an MLC ticket recently, the party has chosen another doctor from Tirupati for the post who recently joined the party. With this, he finally decided to bid adieu to that party and switch loyalties to his former party TDP now.