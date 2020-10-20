Tirupati: Gangsters' plan to kill rival foiled, 10 held

Tirupati: Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy on Monday said that the police nabbed a 10-member gang near SV High School ground when they are going to murder their rival Mallikarjuna and seized lethal weapons from them.

Speaking to media here, the SP said Mallikarjuna was the A2 in the murder case of Pasupuleti Muralikrishna alias Belt Mural, who was murdered on December 21, 2019. As a sequel to the murder, Murali's brother son Vinay along with his friends murdered Dinesh, who was A1 in the Murali murder case on September 20 this year.

Vinay also planned to murder Mallikarjna, who was A2 in Belt Murali murder case. Fearing for his life Mallikarjuna complained to police who are keeping a watch leading to the arrest of the 10-member gang, he added.

The arrested include Nara Venugopal, Jammu Mahrshi Anil Kumar, Kalyanam Venkatramana, Thota Kishore, Patur Vinod Kumar Tirupati Venkatesh, Nuthalapati Prasad, Tummala Mohan Krishna, Karenti Rajesh Naidu and the juvenile accused.