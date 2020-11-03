Tirupati: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held ahead of Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur

Tirupati: Ahead of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Padmavati temple scheduled to be held from November 11-19, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, a preparatory cleaning ceremony was conducted at the temple at Tiruchanur on Tuesday.

The temple staff, officials and priests joined in the two-hour long cleaning exercise covering the entire temple complex including the sanctum sanctorum, sub-temples, utensils etc. as per Agama traditions after which the devotees were allowed for darshan after prokshana (sprinkling) of holy waters all over the temple complex.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD JEO P Basant Kumar who led the temple cleaning said blessings of Goddess Padmavati were sought for the successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams to be held in ekanthamam inside the temple with only temple staff and Archakas participation in view of Covid-19 guidelines.

He said special prayers were also offered to the Goddess on Tuesday for complete eradication of Covid and for the relief to the global humanity.