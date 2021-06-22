Tirupati: Much delayed RUB to be completed by September

Tirupati: The much-delayed road-under-bridge (RUB) at Rayalacheruvu road here may soon get completed.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner PS Girisha visited the works on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. After prolonged uncertainty, the works started in November 2020 and at that time it was said that the works will be completed by March 2021.

But till now even 50 per cent works were not completed causing embarrassment to the denizens as well as the traders of adjacent Prakasam road which is a busy commercial centre. As the gate has been closed since November people have to take a roundabout route covering around two kilometres to enter Prakasam road from RC road.

Chamber of Commerce representatives have asked the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities to complete the works soon as the business activity was severely affected. In his recent visit to Tirupati, SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has said that their part will be completed once the Corporation completes pipeline and drains shifting works. In fact, the approach roads on either side are also to be completed by the Corporation only.

In this backdrop, the MLA along with Municipal Corporation officials and Railway officials including station director K Satyanarayana visited the works. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that by completing the works soon they will fulfil the aspirations of the people. According to the railway officials, the works will be completed by August second week, he said.

He said that once the railway works are completed, the Corporation part will be finished within 20-30 days so that it will be opened for traffic. By September end the bridge may be inaugurated, he averred.

The RUB is a much sought after facility as it connects the north and south sides of the city. The level crossing gate at the heart of the city used to be closed for at least 80 times a day on an average and each time it takes about 15 minutes to reopen it. During the gap hundreds of vehicles were seen stranding on either side as an estimated 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through the gate every day.

Former MP V Varaprasad along with former GM of SCR Vinod Kumar Yadav have made several efforts to make the RUB a reality since 2017. However, for various reasons it had become a non-starter till November 2020.