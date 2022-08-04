Tirupati: NRI Murra sisters enthral audience with Kuchipudi performance

Tirupati: The third day of four-day cultural extravaganza 'Aalapanam' jointly organised by AP Jaanapada Vruthi Kalakarula Sangham (APJVKS) and city-based Annamaiah Kalakshetram, NRI Murra sisters Archishma and Anisha from Virginia of USA, made spell bound the audience with their amazing performance in Kuchipudi for Annamaiah Sankeerthana at Mahati Auditorium here on Wednesday.

They performed Kuchipudi for Annamaiah Keerthana 'Muddugaare Yasoda Mungita Muthyamu Veedu' which received huge applaud from the audience. The programme on Wednesday started with 'Haasya Bramha' Sankaranarayana's comedy which enthused the audience followed by the performance of Nalgonda Narsimha singing. Meanwhile, Telangana famous Kalaadi Venkatesh and his team sung Venkateswara Mahathyam in the form of Oggu Katha which disappeared in the society.

Annapurna Gosh and PC Bhattacharya teams from West Bengal performed Bharatha Natyam for Annamaiah Keerthana 'Bramhamokkate…Para Bramhamokkate' keerthana which the saint poet Annamacharya wrote and sung 500 years back opposing caste discrimination. People's singer from Telangana Nalgonda Venkatareddy has sung 'Saranaagathi Prabhu … Saranaagathi' which was written by noted writer Andesri followed by Lasya Thandavam for song Lakshmi Narasimha performed by the Hyderabad-based Perni Sandeep and his 25 disciples which spell bound the audience. In the folk style, Nagaraju team from V Kota sung Jada Kolatalu and Aalapana songs, which received wide response.

In the evening, a debate was held on the importance of organising programmes like 'Aalapana' and the speakers including MLC Yandapalli Sreenivasulu Reddy, SV Music College Principal Sudhakar, City Cable MD Rajasekhar Reddy, noted comedian Sankarnarayana, industrialist and social activist PC Rayalu, TTD Employees Union leader Golkonda Venkatesulu, Nagarjuna and others spoke about the importance of reviving the disappearing folk arts which played vital role in keeping the people healthy. SV Music and Dance College Principal Sudhakar appealed to all those championing the cause of traditional music and dance to join together to press the government and TTD to set up a national-level Janapada Sangeetha Nruthya Kalasa in Tirupati. This would go a long way in reviving the rich traditional folk arts.

CITU district secretary Kandarapu Murali, APJVKS state president A Jaganmohan Rao, secretary Bangaru Murali, Republican Party of India state president P Anjaiah and Hyderabad-based Chinuku Cultural Society founder president PN Murthy were present.