Tirupati: One dead and two injured after a ceiling collapsed at SVIMS COVID centre

In a shocking incident, that took place on Sunday night at SVIMS covid hospital in Tirupati, a woman was killed and two others were injured when a building under construction collapsed. Going into details, the ground and first floor of the newly constructed building is being used as a corona ward while the construction of third floor is underway. However, on Sunday night, the ceiling of building, which is under construction collapsed and fell on a woman named Radhika who is on her duties. She was seriously injured and was immediately rushed to the SVIMS Emergency Department in an ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, two others who came to the hospital for Coronavirus treatment were injured in the incident. Upon receiving information about the accident, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram rushed to the scene and inquired about the situation with the staff and made arrangements to treat those injured in the accident in the corona ward itself.

On the other hand, District Joint Collector Veerabrahmam also inspected the accident site and was beifed over the causes of the accident. He said that appropriate action will be taken. Meanwhile, people there said that they have witnessed a large scale sound during the scaling.

With coronavirus on one hand and these type of incidents at covid centres on the other have become the concern over the public who are left in panic to go to hospitals. Earlier, the state have witnessed fire accident at covid run building at Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada. While the coronavirus cases are steadily decreasing as the days are progressing. In the bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, 72,811 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 6,242 were diagnosed with corona positive. This brings the total number of corona virus cases across the state to 7,19,256.

On Sunday, 40 people were reported dead with coronavirus taking the death to 5,981 across the state. Among the total 7,19,256 positive cases registered across the state, 6,58,875 were discharged and 54,400 are currently being treated at various hospitals.