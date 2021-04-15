Tirupati: Power cut during public meeting irks Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday cautioned the YSRCP activists to mend their ways or otherwise people will teach them a lesson.

Naidu was addressing a road show at Satyavedu in Chittoor district on Wednesday. "Yesterday it was stone pelting. Today it is power cut. YSRCP mafia must stop its misdeeds. They must recognise that they are in a democracy. People will revolt if they do not change their attitude," warned the TDP chief at the public meeting.

Naidu was irked following a power cut during his campaign at Satyavedu for the ensuing bypoll to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

He said Jagan's two-year rule in the State did not change anyone's life. All sections of the people are fed up. "With his liquor policy, the Chief Minister is drinking the blood of the poor by bringing in perishable liquor brands. Brands found in AP are not found in neighbouring States. Even the teachers are employed near liquor shops," lamented Naidu.

Naidu said TDP MPs were fighting like lions in Parliament to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh. Panabaka Lakshmi must win in this by-election to join the fight and save the State from the hands of YSRCP maniacs, he said.

The TDP chief reiterated that capital Amravati would create a wealth of Rs 2 lakh crore for the State.