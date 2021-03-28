Tirupati: Reject regional parties, BJP, says CPM

Tirupati: CPM state secretariat member D Ramadevi said that voting to the regional parties will serve no purpose as the two are one and same in genuflecting before the communal BJP which betrayed the state by denying Special Category Status (SCS).

Addressing a meeting in support of CPM candidate Nellore Yadagiri contesting in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, here on Saturday, she said that the two regional parties in the state attack BJP and in Delhi collude with the saffron party helping it continue it anti-people and pro-corporate polices.

Attacking the regional parties, she said both YSRCP and TDP remaining silent spectator to BJP shifting multi-crore Mannavaram project and also keeping many projects lie Dugarajapatnam in cold storage.

She wanted the voters to realise the futility of voting to YSRCP or TDP as both the parties have no guts to oppose BJP even the saffron party bluntly refused to accord SCS, provide funds to backward areas development as assured in the Bifurcation Act and vote to CPM candidate to fight the BJP aggressive privatisation like Vizag Steel Plant, banks and Railway which are detrimental to the public interests.

CPM leader K Murali said his party alone voice the peoples' issues and ready to oppose the communal policies of the BJP activists led by MLC Madhav and others held a meeting with the residents of STV Nagar a slum area with SCs predominant.