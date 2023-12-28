Tirupati: RK Roja inaugurates women’s volleyball tourney

Tirupati : RK Roja, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, has inaugurated the South Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Tournament here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Roja said that as a woman she felt very happy to see a large number of women players in this tournament. She noted that if women are in front in all fields, then district, State and country will be developed. This event will not only showcase the physical prowess of our players but also reflects the unity and friendship that sports can foster, as players filled with determination and passion, representing various regions, cultures and backgrounds are going to take part in the tournament.

The Association of Indian Universities entrusted SPMVV with organising the South Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Tournament from Wednesday (December 27) to December 31 in SPMVV campus.

In this event, 89 universities from six States in South India, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Pondicherry, are taking part. Each team consists of 12 players, one coach, one manager and oner attender and all together 1,068 players are participating, and 267 members are accompanying.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, who was instrumental in getting this event to the campus, emphasized that both physical and mental health are very important, which could be achieved with sports.

Registrar Prof N Rajini, chief of the programme, said that she was very happy to organise this mega event in the campus and sports will be very helpful for the health. We could learn how to face winning and losing in sports, which will help us to accept up and downs in life, she added.

Deans, HODS, teaching and non-teaching staff and students were participated.