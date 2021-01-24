Tirupati: SBI donates 26 lakhs to SVBC for dharmic programs

The State Bank of India has offered a donation, cum sponsorship of ₹26,98,070/- towards promoting dharmic programs of TTD on the SVBC channel.

The SBI MD Challa Srinivasulu Chetty handed over a DD for the sponsorship to the Additional EO and the SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy on Sunday at the later's camp office in Tirumala.

Sanjay Sahay, CGM, SBI Amaravati circle, Vinita Bhattacharjee GM, Giridhar Tirupati DGM, S Satyanarayana, RM, CHVS Prasada Rao, Tirumala branch manager were also present.