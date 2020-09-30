Tirupati: Security staff demand 3-month pending salaries

Tirupati: The outsourcing security staff working at Ruia hospital in the city held a protest on Wednesday for not being paid their salaries for the last three months. They took out a rally to the residence of MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and submitted a memorandum to him. The protest was led by the district general secretary of AP medical, contract, outsourcing union K Radhakrishna.



During the protest, he said that the security staff have been working with dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic but were not getting their salaries for the last three months. The hospital management was not paying PF and ESI to the guards for the past nine months. He flayed the apathetic attitude of the hospital management towards security guards and said the Superintendent has never cared for their pleas in this regard.

Criticising the superintendent Dr T Bharathi for not taking the memorandum on Wednesday, they met the MLA and demanded action against her. The MLA assured them to look into their grievances and resolve them soon.