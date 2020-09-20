Tirupati: Security tightened in Alipiri as Tamil Peratasi begins

Tirupati: Locals and pilgrims from various states turned up at Padala Mandapam on Tirumala footpath Alipiri here to offer special pujas on the occasion of first Saturday of Tamil Peratasi month considered auspicious for offering prayers to Lord of Seven Hills.

Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and other states arrive in large numbers here in Peratasi month for darshan of Lord Venkateswara but the Covid-19 restrictions saw very limited number having darshan tickets booked in advance reaching here to go to Tirumala. Plgrims from outside who arrived here to go to Tirumala were stopped at toll gate and sent back as they have no darshan tickets.

A group of pilgrims came in van without tickets had heated argument after security personnel stopped them at toll gate and were sent back. TTD made darshan tickets mandatory for visiting Tirumala, to restrict the number of pilgrims on the holy hills to check spread of virus.

Accordingly, security strengthened at toll gate and also at Alipiri. Many pilgrims who were sent back for want of darshan tickets joined the devotees offering Poojas at Padala Mandapam adding more to the crowd of devotees assembled on Peratasi Saturday.