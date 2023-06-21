Tirupati: Speed up Srinivasa Setu works, Mayor Dr R Sirisha tells officials

Tirupati : Mayor Dr R Sirisha urged the AFCONS, the construction firm executing the multi-crore Srinivasa Setu flyover works and municipal engineers to speed up the works for the completion of the flyover, keeping in view the problems the people in the city were facing due to the ongoing works hindering the traffic.

The Mayor along with engineering officials on Tuesday inspected the flyover works between Poornakumbham circle and Ramanuja statue circle, the last part of the work remaining incomplete.

She told the construction firm officials to take required steps for completing the works and for the commissioning of flyover to end the traffic woes of the people of pilgrim city and also the thousands of pilgrims arriving from across the country to Tirumala for darshan and pointed out that the works were dragging on much beyond the scheduled time of completion.

The flyover works which started in 2019 were scheduled to be completed in March 2020, but were delayed due to various reasons including the Covid pandemic and the delay in TTD releasing its share of the funds for the construction of the flyover taken up under the Smart City Project and aimed at providing direct access to the pilgrims to Alipiri, avoiding the city traffic, to go to Tirumala which in turn eases traffic congestion in the city.

AFCONS officials informed the Mayor that to take up the works on the ROB (Rail-over-Bridge), railway authorities permission is required and the railways approval is expected in two or three days.

The Mayor stressed that the AFCONS and the engineering officials should see that the works are completed in three weeks in view of the traffic problem being faced by the public. Later speaking to the media, the Mayor said that the Srinivasa Setu works reached the final stage and it will be ready for commissioning in three weeks.

“Already three phases - the first phase from Srinivasam pilgrim complex to Kapila theertham road, second phase linking Karakambadi road to the flyover at Leela Mahal junction and Tiruchanur road to

Renigunta road were over and thrown open to the traffic,” she pointed out exuding confidence that by July the last and fourth phase work will be over for the inauguration of the flyover.

The traffic was diverted to facilitate the works at Reliance Mart area on the Ramanuja circle to Poornakumbham circle causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters as most of the traffic diverted through DR Mahal under bridge was resulting in traffic congestion particularly in busy hours.

Municipal engineer Chandrasekhar, AFCONS representative Swamy and others were present.