Tirupati: SPMVV suffers Rs 1 crore loss in recent flash floods

Tirupati: Among various Universities in Tirupati, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) had to incur a huge loss following the unprecedented flash floods on November 18. The University authorities have estimated a little over Rs 1 crore loss to various departments, laboratories and classrooms. The equipment and systems procured under various projects and schemes were damaged and restoring them will be a challenge amid the financial constraints.



The whole campus presented a scary picture which was seen never since its inception. With the grit and determination of University management, it limped back to normalcy within four days and resumed normal work gradually.

According to the Vice-Chancellor Prof Jamuna Duvvuru, the flash floods occurred in the campus on the afternoon of November 18 due to the breach of Peruru and Swarnamukhi rivers. As a result, the whole campus including the ground floor of C V Raman block, TBI-Life Sciences Lab and IoT lab on the ground floor, department of Bio Sciences & Sericulture, KL Block, Indira Priyadarsini Auditorium, Vice Chancellor's bungalow and hostels were badly affected.

Within a few minutes, the floodwaters rose to 4-5 ft which inundated all essential equipment & systems, furniture etc., resulting in a huge loss. She said the flooring damage associated with sewer lines and furniture in engineering college needs about Rs 21 lakh for rectification. Similarly, the Indira Priyadarsini Auditorium witnessed a major damage of Rs 28 lakh after being submerged completely in floodwaters.

The laboratory equipment and classroom furniture in the department of Bio Sciences & Sericulture, School of Engineering & Technology have suffered a major damage and needs about Rs 27 lakh to bring them in order. The University command control centre and network centre cables which were relatively faced a loss of Rs 10 lakh.

Further, TBI equipment and infrastructure suffered a loss of Rs 11 lakh, the medicinal plants garden – Rs 3 lakh, damages in VC bungalow – Rs 1.85 lakh and berms damage on roadsides – Rs 1.25 lakh. The University submitted the assessment of the damage to the Chief Minister's office.

Prof Jamuna said they took all steps to keep the students safe at hostels by shifting them to the first floor. The mentors were in constant touch with them and provided moral courage. "After the reduction of flood flow in the campus, we prioritised to make all classrooms ready and to start the classes and resume the class work from November 23 itself and even the semester-end examinations were held from November 27 onwards", she maintained.

