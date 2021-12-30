Tirupati: Spurthi Foundation distributes sewing machines to women

Tirupati: Spurthi Foundation in association with G-net Technology distributed sewing machines to 20 rural women at a programme held in Tirupati on Wednesday. Additional SP E Supraja participated as chief guest and wished that women should be able to get their self-employment making use of the sewing machines.

DRDA Project Director DMK Tulasi praised the foundation for not only training the women but also providing them sewing machines to make them stand on their toes. She recalled that foundation director M Sekhar has provided essential commodities to several families during Covid. District employment officer S Pallavi also spoke on the occasion.

Spurthi foundation director Sekhar said that they have trained 100 women this year in tailoring and all of them will get sewing machines in a phased manner.

MASS organisation secretary Rajesh, President Gnanasekhar Reddy, Yoga association president Srinivasulu Naidu, Karimulla, Satheesh, Lokesh, Aruna Bhaskaramma and others took part. Photo: Additional SP Supraja, DRDA PD Tulasi and others distributing sewing machines to women in Tirupati on Wednesday.