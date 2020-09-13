Tirupati station gets ISO certification

Tirupati: The railway station in the pilgrim city got ISO certification for its environmental management system. After assessing the station, the certifying authority found that it was compliant with the requirements of ISO 14001 : 2015 and issued the certificate.

PA Pushparaj, senior divisional mechanical engineer, engineering and housekeeping management, Guntakal has presented the certificate to S Nagaramana Sarma, station director in Tirupati on Sunday.

The certificate was in appreciation of the provision of services including enquiry, tickets, accommodation etc., and amenities like snacks, meals, tea etc., for transportation of passengers.

Maintenance of cleanliness at railway station premises, provision of connectivity to passengers detraining at Tirupati railway station to various nearest temples including Tirumala and other locations were also included. IT will be valid till March 17, 2023.

Station manager Chinnapa Reddy, chief commercial inspector A Parameswar Raju, chief health inspector Hemraj Meena, RPF CI B Saidaiah and others participated in the meeting.