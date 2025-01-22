Tirupati student overcomes odds, achieves national recognition

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban’s Mahatma Gandhi Municipal High School witnessed a moment of pride as Vaddlamudi Ramesh, a student with cerebral palsy, achieved remarkable milestones despite his challenges. Ramesh, who started his educational journey in fourth grade, is currently pursuing Intermediate first year in CEC group.

From the beginning of his studies, Ramesh received support through Samagra Shiksha Tirupati and the dedicated efforts of his special education teacher, K Bhavani. Under her innovative teaching methods, Ramesh not only learned to read and write but also excelled in various competitive arenas. He won Rs 10,000 in a state-level quiz competition held in Hyderabad and secured first prize in a national-level competition in Bengaluru, bringing accolades to the district.

Recognising his achievements, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar awarded Ramesh a new tablet as directed by State Samagra Shiksha officials. Additionally, the Collector personally announced battery-operated motorbike worth Rs 50,000 and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to support Ramesh. Inspired by this gesture, District Educational Officer KVN Kumar contributed Rs 5,000 through Samagra Shiksha and District Sahitya Vidya Coordinator Chandra Shekhar Reddy matched the amount with another Rs 5,000.

Deputy DEO Balaji, special education teachers Bhavani and Gnanamma and Ramesh’s mother Koteswaramma were also present. Together, they celebrated the inspiring journey of a student, who defied the odds and set an example for others in the district.