Tirupati: Tributes paid to Gouripeddi

Tirupati: The 34th death anniversary of renowned scholar Gouripeddi Rama Subba Sharma was observed with reverence by TTD.

A literary meeting in the memory of the great scholar, who brought 27 transcription volumes of saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya into the light, was held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Versatile scholars Bharat Sharma, Amudala Murali, Annamacharya Project Director Rajagopal Rao and others paid literary tributes to the great humane on the occasion.