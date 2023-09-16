Tirupati: TTD retired employees to get house sites

Tirupati : TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to grant additional 200 acres for the purpose of granting house sites to TTD retired employees.

Inspecting the development works of Srinivasa Sethu, TTD employees housing sites and Sri Gangamma temple, the Chairman made some valuable suggestions to the officials concerned. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said the icon of Tirupati, Rs 650 crore Srinivasa Sethu flyover will be inaugurated by the CM on September 18 and it will be open for public use from September 19 onwards. Upon his request to grant another 200 acres for sake of retired employees, the CM had readily agreed and also directed the District Collector to begin acquisition of land for the purpose.

He said thereafter the CM will visit the Sri Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple and revive the ageold tradition of folk Goddess Gangamma darshan ahead of Srivari darshan.