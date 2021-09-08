Tirupati: TVUC seeks police nod for Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations

Tirupati: Several parties and leaders joined the bandwagon demanding the government to allow public celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi in the pilgrim city.

TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and also Tirupati Vinayaka Utsava Committee (TVUC) on Tuesday urged the urban police to permit Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations abiding to Covid safety rules in the city.

A delegation of TVUC led by its convener Samanchi Srinivas submitted a representation to Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu on Tuesday seeking permission for Chavithi celebrations in temples and also at select places on road sides in the city without causing traffic problem and adhering to Covid safety guidelines.

In the letter, the Committee brought to the notice of SP that announcement through Dandora warning the public that cases will be registered against those install Ganesh idols in public places causing unnecessary fears among the people. The Committee also requested to make required arrangements in Vinayak Sagar for immersion of idols after the celebrations in the city.

The SP said that he would send the representation to the higher authorities for consideration of the celebration as sought by the Committee. Former MLA and TDP Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge M Sugunamma at a media conference demanded the government to withdraw the ban on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in the state.

She said Chavithi was most important among the festivals being observed by the Hindus and it is not wise to keep the community away from celebrating the festival.

JSP leader Kiran Royal also urged the government to allow Chavithi celebrations. TDP and JSP leaders pointed out that schools, colleges, cinema halls and liquor outlets started functioning with the government relaxing restrictions following the dip in Covid cases and wanted the government allow Chavithi celebrations respecting the sentiments of Hindus.