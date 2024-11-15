Live
- Nehru’s services unforgettable : Veerlapalli
- ROB ready by March-end
- 30.1-9-49-10 – Anshul Kamboj picks up all 10 wickets in Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy match
- South Korean FM Cho, Blinken hold talks on margins of APEC summit in Peru
- India’s insurance sector growth surpasses China, Thailand: McKinsey
- CLOSE-IN: Indian cricketers from Paupers to Princelings
- Delhi-NCR's air quality remains hazardous for residents
- South Korea, US, Japan to announce establishment of trilateral secretariat this week
- North Korean leader Kim orders mass production of suicide attack drones: KCNA
- Calcutta HC to hear next week plea for CBI probe into death of Jhargram Hospital doc
Just In
Tirupati: Two women die in accident
Highlights
Tirupati: Two women died on the spot while another was injured when a private bus hit the car in which they were travelling at Vedanthapuram junction...
Tirupati: Two women died on the spot while another was injured when a private bus hit the car in which they were travelling at Vedanthapuram junction on the rational highway in Tirupati in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sangeetha and her mother Savitri (80).
The injured was admitted in the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.
According to police, Sangeetha along with her mother and sister was returning after attending a function, in a car. When their car was crossing the highway, a speeding private bus coming from Bangalore hit the car, killing two women. Tirupati rural police registered a case and investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS