Tirupati: Two women die in accident

Tirupati: Two women died on the spot while another was injured when a private bus hit the car in which they were travelling at Vedanthapuram junction on the rational highway in Tirupati in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sangeetha and her mother Savitri (80).

The injured was admitted in the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

According to police, Sangeetha along with her mother and sister was returning after attending a function, in a car. When their car was crossing the highway, a speeding private bus coming from Bangalore hit the car, killing two women. Tirupati rural police registered a case and investigation is on.