Government of India launches 'Yuva.ai'

New Delhi: The Government of India today announced the launch of Yuva.ai, a mobile-first AI literacy and skills learning platform introduced under the Kaushal Rath initiative, aimed at enabling millions of young Indians to become AI-aware, future-ready, and digitally empowered.

Working in tandem with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), the team from AI&Beyond supported the conceptualisation of the learning framework and the development of the educational content architecture for the platform. The company played a key role in designing the curriculum structure, simplifying complex AI concepts into scalable learning formats, and helping shape a syllabus built for mass accessibility and real-world relevance. Educational video modules were recorded by the founders of AI&Beyond – Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine – contributing to the platform’s practical and learner-friendly approach.

Yuva.ai delivers structured learning pathways featuring bite-sized modules, simplified AI concepts, real-world use cases, and foundational knowledge designed to make AI understandable to a broad audience. The platform emphasises accessibility through multilingual delivery, mobile-first design, and formats optimised for large-scale adoption.

Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder & CEO, AI&Beyond:

“This initiative reflects a strong national vision to make AI literacy accessible to every citizen, not just technologists. Our role was to help translate complex AI ideas into simple, practical learning experiences that can reach millions of learners across diverse backgrounds. It is encouraging to see a programme of this scale focused on inclusion and real-world understanding.”

Anuj Magazine Co-Founder & CTO, AI&Beyond:

“The focus has been on simplifying without diluting. By building a structured yet accessible syllabus and delivering educational content in a format designed for scale, Yuva.ai creates a pathway for learners to engage with AI confidently and responsibly.”

The Yuva.ai initiative represents a step toward building widespread awareness and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence, supporting India’s broader vision of creating an AI-literate and future-ready workforce.