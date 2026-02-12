Oppsition seeks people’s support for today’s strike

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition parties and Central trade unions appealed to people to make Thursday’s nationwide general strike a success in Odisha, while the ruling BJP called it “political opportunism”. The strike call was given by 10 Central trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC to protest a host of issues like new labour codes, the Indo-US trade agreement and replacement of MGNREGA. It is supported by the Congress, Left parties and their frontal organisations in Odisha.

“We appeal to the people of Odisha to support the strike as it is being held for protection of farmers, labourers and traders,” CPI(M) State secretary Suresh Panigrahy said on Wednesday. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, in a statement, protested the replacement of MGNREGA and introduction of “Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025” and opposed the new labour codes. He also appealed to all to support the strike.

On the other hand, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal claimed that those who treat labour issues as a political tool and means of survival for decades are now resorting to protests and strikes when real reforms are being implemented. The Opposition’s criticism of the labour codes is rooted more in politics than in concern for workers, he asserted.

“Their concern is not workers’ welfare, but the loss of their own political ground. When genuine change empowers workers directly, those who thrived on agitation politics feel threatened,” Biswal said. The BJP leader alleged that for decades, the Congress allowed outdated laws to trap labourers in informality without social security or minimum wage protection.

Now, when reforms aim to expand safety nets, formalise employment, and create jobs, they choose fear over facts. India’s workforce deserves modernisation and opportunity, and not political obstruction, he said.

Regarding new labour codes, Biswal said those mark a historic shift from fragmented laws to a unified vision of worker dignity and economic growth. “By guaranteeing minimum wages, expanding social security to gig workers, and strengthening workplace safety, these reforms empower both labour and industry. This is not just a policy reform — it is a commitment to social justice, job creation, and a stronger, self-reliant India,” Biswal said.

Meanwhile, the State government has taken measures to maintain normalcy during the bandh, an official said, adding that required security deployment will be made at vulnerable places. In a statement, former MP Ramachandra Khuntia, the president of INTUC Odisha, called upon workers, agricultural workers, students, and youths to make this strike a success.

According to trade union leaders, important sectors such as banking, public transport, government offices and public sector undertakings are likely to witness disruptions during the bandh. Markets in major urban centres, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and district headquarters towns, are also expected to be impacted. They said that vehicular movement is expected to be affected due to the strike.