Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.
Tirumala: Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.
The TTD officials welcomed him and presented prasadams to him after darshan.
Meanwhile, MLC Kanchanala Srikanth and actor Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy along with their children, film lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry also had darshan of the presiding deity.
