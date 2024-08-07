  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji

Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji
x
Highlights

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

Tirumala: Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

The TTD officials welcomed him and presented prasadams to him after darshan.

Meanwhile, MLC Kanchanala Srikanth and actor Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy along with their children, film lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry also had darshan of the presiding deity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X