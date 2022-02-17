TTD board budget meet today

Tirupati: The TTD trust board is scheduled to meet on Thursday for the approval of its annual budget.

According to TTD sources , the budget meeting which will be presided over by chairman YV Subba Reddy will start at 10 am, in Annamayya Bhavan, on Thursday.

Sources said that, though the TTD revenue declined due to pandemic Covid second wave, it picked up later thanks to increase in donations, sale of virtual Arjitha sevas and the hundi offering reaching near normal resulting in slight decline in the total receipts.