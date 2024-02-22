Live
Just In
TTD Chief Priests Refut Ramana Dikshitulu allegations
Tirumala: Two Chief Priests Refuted the allegations made by Ramana Dikshitulu who is also a Chief Priest against TTD and E O AV Dharma Reddy. Speaking to media the two Chief Priests Venugopal dikshitulu and Krishna Sheesha chala Dikshitulu speaking to media in Arachaka Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday said there is no violation of agamas or in conducting daily rituals in Tirumala temple.
Ramana Dikshit tulu unnecessarily trying to Make false allegations hurting the sentiments of devotees. His allegation that Dharma Reddy is a Christian is also not true. In fact Ramana Dikshitulu and his two sons working in Tirumala temple not coming to duty for long but taking salary every month. It may be noted that In some social media Ramana Dikshitulu made serious allegations which went viral however Ramana Dikshitulu said the social media reports is fabricated.