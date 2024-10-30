Live
- Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Heartwarming Photos
- The impact of industry 4.0 on engineering jobs
- Hetmyer returns as West Indies name ODI squad for England series
- Over 14 million people displaced by conflict in Sudan
- ‘Kanguva’ Editor Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43 in Kochi
- Govt launches WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge to promote visual effects artists
- Ullas Programme: Turn 20,000 unlettered people into educators
- Indian stock market opens in red; selling seen in PSU bank, pharma sectors
- Progress For Humanity: Hyundai and Red Bull Tlang Ryan Concludes
- Elderly couple dies in house fire mishap
TTD EO extends Deepavali greetings
Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao has conveyed his greetings to Srivari devotees across the world on the occasion of the Deepavali festival on October 31. He wished that the blessings of Venkateswara Swamy be showered on all the devotees bringing them peace, health and prosperity.
