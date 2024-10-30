  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD EO extends Deepavali greetings

TTD EO extends Deepavali greetings
x
Highlights

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao has conveyed his greetings to Srivari devotees across the world on the occasion of the Deepavali festival on October...

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao has conveyed his greetings to Srivari devotees across the world on the occasion of the Deepavali festival on October 31. He wished that the blessings of Venkateswara Swamy be showered on all the devotees bringing them peace, health and prosperity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick