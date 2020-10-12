TTD faces criticism over spending crores of rupees for footpath renovation in Tirumala

TTD board outlook is leading to many criticisms over spending crores of rupees for various developmental activities. Reconstruction of Alipiri footpath steps rooftop work is leading many criticisms on TTD's attitude. Because Reliance company came forward to spend Rs. 25 crores fund for Alipiri path way repairs and to construct new rooftop on footpath steps. In fact these 3,200 steps concrete roof top was constructed approximately 25 years ago. That concrete slab was not highly damaged, but required small repairs along the pathway from Tirupati to Tirumala.

If TTD elders felt to spend reliance huge funding for much better causes like creation of new health infrastructure at Tirupati in view of pilgrims and locals benefit. In public and devotees opinion there is no necessity to spend large amounts in the name of rejuvenating the Alipiri footpath.

Why because, these steps roof top was constructed just 25 years ago only, concrete roof top life duration minimum 40 to 50 years as per engineering standards. Whereas, TTD suggested to Reliance company to take up the rebuilding of footpath rooftop. Instead of that TTD may suggest any other health infrastructure creation at Tirupati or extending the SVIMS super specialty facilities.