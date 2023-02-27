TTD publications should be readable for common people: FM

TIRUPATI: The TTD publications should be understandable even by a common man and readable to the present generation so as to take Hindu Sanatana Dharma forward and in a widespread manner to cover all particularly youth, said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. A meeting was held at the TTD Publications office in Tirupati on Sunday along with the JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi and other scholars.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded TTD efforts in bringing out a wide range of spiritual books in different languages and said the TTD alone can do such a great and stupendous work.

"These books by eminent scholars need to be simplified to reach the common man and today's youth so that we can take forward Dharma Pracharam with more focus," he added.He also suggested adopting advanced technology and modern methods in publication on par with private publishers.

"The publications of TTD are the best source of Hindu Dharma Pracharam and we should utilise it in the best possible manner," he reiterated.

The JEO informed the Minister that many renowned scholars have voluntarily come forward to contribute their knowledge in bringing out publications. "So far 1,200 publications have been made available on TTD website also. We will keep our publication

s at the airport as per the advice of the Minister," she maintained. Eminent scholars Lakshmi Narayana, Dr Sudha, Nagaraju, Satyamurthy, Subrahmanya Sharma, Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sharma, Sapthagiri Chief Editor Radha Ramana, Editor Chokkalingam, special officer (Publications) Ramaraju and Sapthagiri sub-editor Narasimhacharya were also present. Earlier, the Minister offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.



