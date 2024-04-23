Live
Just In
TTD to release Angapradakshina tokens for July today at 10 am
The tickets for the month of June for Srivari Darshan in Tirumala, managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), will be released in a staggered manner starting today.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Tuesday will release the Angapradakshina and Srivani trust tickets for the month of July, 2024
At 10 am today, Angapradakshana tokens will be released for devotees who wish to perform the ritual at the temple. Following this, at 11 am, Srivani Trust will release darshan tickets for the month of July.
In the afternoon, at 3 pm, tickets related to the quota for the elderly and disabled will be released by TTD, allowing them to have a comfortable and hassle-free darshan experience.
Additionally, special entrance darshan tickets priced at 300 rupees will be released tomorrow at 10 am for devotees who wish to avail of a faster and more convenient darshan experience.
Devotees are advised to stay updated with the respective websites and booking portals for further information and to secure their tickets for the month of June in advance.