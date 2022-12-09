  • Menu
TTD to release Arjitha service tokens for January month on December 12

Highlights

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said in a statement that the quota of Arjita Seva tickets for the month of January 2023 will be released on 12th of this month.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said in a statement that the quota of Arjita Seva tickets for the month of January 2023 will be released on 12th of this month. Tickets will be available online from 3 pm.

Also, the online Lucky Dip registration process for some other Arjitha service tickets for the month of January will be released from 10 AM on December 12 to 10 AM on December 14.

The officials said that lucky dip tickets will be allotted later.

