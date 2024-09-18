TTD to release Dec quota tickets on Sept 24

Tirumala: TTD is all set to release the online quota of darshan, accommodation and Srivari Seva voluntary service for the month of December.

Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets Electronic DIP registration will be available from 10 am on September 18 till 10 am, September 20.

Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets viz. Kalyanam, Unjhal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva will be available from 10 am on September 21.

Tirumala Angapradakshinam tokens will be available from 10 am on September 23.

Darshan and accommodation quota to the SRIVANI trust donors will be available from 11 am on September 23.

Senior citizens/physically-challenged quota will be available from 3 pm September 23.

The special entry darshan (Rs 300) tickets will be available from 10 am on September 24.

Tirumala and Tirupati accommodation quota will be available from 3 pm on September 24.

The Srivari Seva voluntary service general quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11 am while Navaneeta Seva at 1 2noon and Parakamani Seva at 1 pm on September 27.

For bookings, log onto TTD official website only:https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in