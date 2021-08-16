TTD to take up seamless spiritual campaign after pandemic

Tirupati: TTD executive officer (EO) Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said TTD will take up comprehensive spiritual and Dharmic programmes for the welfare of humanity after the end of Covid pandemic in the country.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations at parade grounds of the TTD administrative building here on Sunday, the EO hoisted the national flag and also received the guard of honour presented by TTD security and vigilance staff.

In his address, he highlighted all the TTD activities during the Covid year and appealed to devotees to observe all Covid guidelines issued by the Centre and the state governments in the wake of the possible third wave.

His speech focused on Covid precautions, book on Anjanadri as the birthplace of Anjaneya, Anjaneya idol and a theme park at Akashaganga, Srivari naivedyam with cow-based organic products, Nava Neeta seva from August 30, appeal for donation of desi ghee and Gosamrakshana involving experts.

Among others, he spoke about the promotion of cow-based organic agricultural practices, MoUs for embryo transfer and animal feed production in collaboration with SV Veterinary University, production of 15 Pancha Gavya products in collaboration with Ashirwad pharmacy of Coimbatore, agarbatti sale from September, promotion of sacred flower gardens with Sri City collaboration.

He said plastic ban has been intensified in Tirumala and free purified water made available Jala Prasadam everywhere, completion of Alipiri roof slab works by September, Tulabharam at Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavathi temple, innovative complaint tracking system and easy room allocation system.

The TTD EO also highlighted the green energy programme of generating 5 mw solar powers on 25 acre near Dharmagiri, 35 electric cars from EESL replacing petrol and diesel vehicles, modernisation of TTD administrative building, filling up of 119 compensatory jobs, appreciation for GST filing in 11 states, 85 Ayurveda products, new children's hospital at BIRRD complex, cerebral palsy treatment at BIRRD.

Jawahar Reddy spoke about the gold lacing of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple vimanam, building 500 more Sri Venkateswara temples in Telugu states, Srivari temple at Jammu, bringing all Dharmic projects under one umbrella, and Dharmic programs during Covid season.

On the occasion, the EO presented certificates to 274 employees including 22 officials for their meritorious performance during the year. He also felicitated six others from medical wing and 14 from the canteen wing for their stellar service during COVID.

Horse and dog shows presented on the occasion received a loud applause.The SV music and dance college students presented a song ballad on independence theme.

TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, CE Nageswar Rao, Additional CVSO Shivkumar Reddy, FA and CAO O Balaji and others were present.