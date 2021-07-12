TTD urged to take steps for early resolution of case in Supreme Court

Tirupati: Leaders of TTD Employees Unions and also the Employees Housing Society functionaries on Sunday demanded the TTD management to revoke the trust board decision taken on June 19 cancelling the house sites allotted to employees 12 years back.

The leaders at a meeting held here also sought the TTD management to take required steps for early settlement of the case pending in Supreme Court on the house sites allotted to 2,750 TTD employees at six places in the city, 12 years back.

It may be noted here that the TTD at its trust board meeting held on June 19 passed a resolution to cancel the house site allotment/ apartments to the 2,750 employees in six locations in the city and take back the sites which was opposed by the employees.

The sites/apartments were allotted in 2009 in six places including SV Poor Home, Dairy Farm, Brahmanapattu, near SGS, Vianayaka Nagar and Vinayaka Nagar apartments but was set aside by the AP High Court and the case is now pending before the Supreme Court.

The TTD Employees Housing Society president G Venkataramana Reddy and other leaders said the cancellation of the house sites already made long back to the employees is unjust and wanted the TTD to revoke the board decision and also take steps for early settlement of the case in Supreme Court.

Reddy said that in the Housing Society already 6,000 regular employees were enrolled and urged the remaining 1,000 eligible employees to finalise the list of fit persons to expedite allotment of house sites for which government had allotted 300 acres in Vadamalapeta mandal near Tirupati.

He said the meet also resolved to request the TTD to set up a working committee to speed up the allotment of house sites to TTD employees in Vadamalapeta.

The meet thanked TTD officials including EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi and leaders former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, PR Minister Peddireddy Ramachanadra Reddy, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for allotting 300 acres land in Vadamalapeta for house sites to TTD employees, he added.

Housing Society secretary G Venkatesam, Employees union leaders and also the in-charges of the employees of the six places where house sites were already allotted were present.