Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Tirumala

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Tirumala
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reached the hill town of Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

Tirumala: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reached the hill town of Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

On his arrival at Vakulamatha Rest House, he was accorded a warm reception by TTD EO Syamala Rao and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam.

The Union Minister will offer prayers to the Lord on Thursday early morning.

